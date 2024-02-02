PM Modi interacts with industrialists at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address a programme at India's largest and first-of-its-kind mobility exhibition, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, at the newly constructed 'Bharat Mandapam' in the national capital.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, accompanied by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, was seen interacting with industrialists.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will showcase India's capabilities across the entire mobility and automotive value chains. The Expo will feature exhibitions, conferences, buyer-seller meets, state sessions, a road safety pavilion and also public-centric attractions like go-karting.

With over 800 exhibitors from 50+ countries, the Expo will highlight cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions and breakthroughs in mobility. The Expo will feature participation from over 28 vehicle manufacturers, in addition to the presence of more than 600 auto component manufacturers. Over 1000 brands from over 13 global markets will showcase their complete range of products, technologies, and services at the event.

Along with the exhibition and conferences, the event will also feature state sessions for states to showcase regional contributions and initiatives to enable collaboration at both national and regional levels, promoting a holistic approach to mobility solutions.