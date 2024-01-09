PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar

GANDHINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show here on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his home state to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. Many industries and business sectors will be showcased under one umbrella at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, one of the largest trade shows in the world.

The networking and knowledge sharing platform with immense business potential is a veritable gateway to million opportunities. The event will be inaugurated on 9th January'2024 and will continue till 13th January'2024. The Global Trade Show has been planned to showcase the TECHADE /Disruptive Technologies and Champion Service Sectors.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. The Prime Minister will then travel to GIFT City where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'. This Tenth Edition of the Summit will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success". There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year's Summit.

Further, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability. In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies will display products made from world class state of the art technology.

E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy & Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.