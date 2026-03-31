PM Modi inaugurates Samrat Samprati Museum, dedicated to Jain heritage, in Gujarat

The PM, along with Jain seers, inaugurated the museum on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

The museum, located at the Shri Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra, is named after Samrat Samprati Maharaj (224-215 BC), the grandson of Samrat Ashoka and a Mauryan ruler known for propagating Jainism and the principle of ‘ahimsa’ (non-violence).

It houses rare artefacts, ancient manuscripts and sculptures spread across seven galleries, offering a glimpse into the rich historical,

cultural and spiritual legacy of Jainism, a government release said.