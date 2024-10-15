PM Modi inaugurates 8th edition of ITU-WTSA, to showcase global telecom innovations

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 8th edition of the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. After the inauguration, he inspected the exhibition at the venue, accompanied by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

This is the first time the ITU-WTSA has been hosted in India and the Asia-Pacific. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), with the theme, "The Future is Now." Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi took to X to announce both events.

He stated, "At 10 AM tomorrow, 15th October, the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly and the India Mobile Congress 2024 will be inaugurated. These forums are important, bringing together leading stakeholders from across the sector," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in its official statement.

The event will facilitate interactions with various industry leaders, policymakers, and tech experts from over 190 countries. It is a pivotal global event that will bring together more than 3,000 industry leaders, policymakers, and tech experts from the telecom, digital, and ICT sectors.

The ITU-WTSA event will also facilitate discussions on the standards set for new-age technologies such as 6G, AI, IoT, Big Data, and cybersecurity. The PMO stated, "Hosting this event in India will provide the country an opportunity to play a key role in shaping the global telecom agenda and to set the course for future technologies.

Indian startups and research institutions are set to gain critical insights into developing Intellectual Property Rights and Standard Essential Patents." India Mobile Congress 2024 will showcase the telecom ecosystem, with leading telecom companies highlighting advancements in quantum technology, and the circular economy, as well as a spotlight on 6G, 5G use-case showcases, cloud and edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green tech, satellite communications, and electronics manufacturing.

The IMC is Asia's largest digital technology forum and has become a well-known platform globally for showcasing innovative solutions, services, and state-of-the-art use cases for industry, government, academia, startups, and other key stakeholders in the technology and telecom ecosystem.

The IMC will feature over 400 exhibitors, and 900 startups, with participation from over 120 countries. The event also aims to showcase more than 900 technology use-case scenarios, host over 100 sessions, and feature discussions with over 600 global and Indian speakers.