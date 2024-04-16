PM Modi has always given special treatment to people of TN: JP Nadda

PERAMBALUR: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given special treatment to the people of Tamil Nadu, adding that this state always remains in the heart of PM Modi.

Addressing a roadshow here, JP Nadda said, "PM Modi has always given special treatment to the people of Tamil Nadu. There is a special place for Tamil Nadu in the heart of PM Modi. 12,000 km of roads have been constructed in Tamil Nadu. Rs 48,000 crore have been given for national highways. Tamil Nadu is very special for PM Modi. On one hand, PM Modi is trying so that the people of Tamil Nadu move forward, make progress."

He further called INDIA bloc a "group of politicians and parties who are utterly corrupt".

"PM Modi says to remove corruption, and the INDI alliance says to save corrupt people and save corrupt parties. DMK means D-dynasty, M-money swindling, and K-'Katta Panchayat'," he said.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its INDIA bloc partner Congress of "corruption and dynastic politics," adding that both parties have taken a "patent in corruption".

Singh was addressing a public rally in Krishnagiri for BJP candidate C Narasimhan.

"DMK and its INDI partner Congress have taken a patent on corruption. DMK has delivered only dynastic rule to Tamil Nadu and has brought corruption. BJP says nation first, but DMK says family first," Singh said while addressing a poll rally.

In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in terms of Lok Sabha seats, with 39 seats, including 32 unreserved seats and seven reserved for SC candidates.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19.