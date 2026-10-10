PM Modi has accepted defeat, says Dipke ahead of CJP’s Jantar Mantar 2.0

At the airport, the CJP founder said the government is "scared" amid an unprecedented clampdown and train cancellations in the national capital.

"(PM Narendra) Modi has accepted defeat even before our protest has begun," he later wrote on X, adding that the mass crackdown on protesters and the shutdown of the national capital are not signs of strength, but of a leader terrified of his own people.

He is expected to reach Delhi by 10 am, a CJP functionary said.

The CJP has called the proposed demonstration against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.