PM Modi has accepted defeat, says Dipke ahead of CJP’s Jantar Mantar 2.0

MUMBAI: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday left for New Delhi to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "accepted defeat" even before the agitation begins.
In a sharp post on X shortly before boarding his flight at the Mumbai airport, Dipke wrote that the shutdown of Delhi and crackdown on supporters were "not signs of strength", but of a leader terrified of his own people.
Dipke left the Four Seasons Hotel in Worli, central Mumbai, for the Mumbai Airport at around 6.50 am.
At the airport, the CJP founder said the government is "scared" amid an unprecedented clampdown and train cancellations in the national capital.
"(PM Narendra) Modi has accepted defeat even before our protest has begun," he later wrote on X, adding that the mass crackdown on protesters and the shutdown of the national capital are not signs of strength, but of a leader terrified of his own people.
He is expected to reach Delhi by 10 am, a CJP functionary said.
The CJP has called the proposed demonstration against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.
Delhi Police have denied permission to the CJP to hold its proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing security considerations and procedural requirements.
It has enforced prohibitory orders in the New Delhi area and appealed to people to abide by the restrictions.