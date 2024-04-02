PM Modi hails India’s coal production crossing 1 billion tonnes for first time

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India crossing 1 billion tonnes in coal and lignite production during 2023-24, “marks a historic milestone for the country, reflecting our commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector.”

Hailing the achievement as a “remarkable development,” PM Modi said, “This also ensures India's path towards Aatmanirbharta in a vital sector.”

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation in response to a statement on X posted by Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi late on Monday night.

“For the first time ever, India's coal and lignite production has crossed 1 billion tonnes. Owing to favourable support from the Govt resulting in capacity expansion, coal+lignite production has grown by more than 70 per cent over the last 10 years,” the Coal Minister said.

Due to the increase in domestic coal production, there has been a reduction of 36.69 per cent in the volume of coal imported for blending by thermal power plants in the country, amounting to 19.36 million tonnes (MT) during April 2023 to January 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to the latest figures compiled by the Coal Ministry.