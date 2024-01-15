PM Modi hails IMD for its exceptional service to nation, advancing climate research

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the India Meteorological Department for its exceptional service to the nation and said that the weather department has been instrumental in safeguarding lives and enhancing the understanding of the environment.

IMD celebrates its 150th year of service to the nation with yearlong celebrations commencing from January 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025.

Referring to this, PM Modi posted on X, "Today we mark 150 years of the India Meteorological Department's exceptional service to our nation. From pioneering weather forecasting to advancing climate research, IMD has been instrumental in safeguarding lives and enhancing our understanding of the environment."

Meanwhile, lauding the India Meteorological Department for issuing timely forecasts of weather events such as cyclones that helped save lives, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that the IMD's impact extends beyond the borders as neighbouring countries also rely on its expertise as "evidenced" during cyclone 'Mocha'.

"IMD's impact extends beyond our borders. Our neighbours also rely on IMD's expertise as evidenced during Cyclone Mocha. Our technological progress is also an important mechanism of soft diplomacy because relationships are defined by what a country has to gain from another in economy & technology," Dhankhar said.

He also said that the MeT department is touching every life, be it- farmers farming the land or jawans guarding the borders.

Launching the yearlong 150th anniversary celebrations of IMD, Dhankhar said that the IMD acts as a safety net protecting our national interest, shielding our citizens from the wrath of nature.

"IMD is much beyond just weather forecast, and I am saying this because I am the son of a farmer. IMD acts as a safety net protecting our national interest, shielding our citizens from the wrath of nature, and of course, it is extremely useful for our security concerns. We have come a long way. From agriculture to healthcare, aviation to energy, it is present in our lives and with an affirmative stance. Farmers farming the land to jawans guarding the borders, IMD plays a critical positive role," he added.

The Vice President further said that there was a time when rainfall forecasts proved to be incorrect, due to lack of scientific progress, but now the predictions are precise.

"There was a time when IMD used to predict rains and there were no rains because there was little scientific progress. Now so much is the precision, it is by seconds. We are proud of our scientists," the vice president said.