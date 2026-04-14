PM Modi greets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Tamil New Year

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to greet him on Tamil New Year (Puthandu).
Modi reached the vice president's official residence here and offered prayers on the occasion of Puthandu.
"Called on Vice President Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji and conveyed greetings on the special occasion of Puthandu. Praying for a wonderful year ahead, filled with good health and happiness," Modi posted on X.
The vice president said he was happy to meet Modi at Uprashtrapati Bhawan and exchange greetings on Tamil Puthandu and Baisakhi.
"We prayed for a wonderful year ahead, with happiness, peace, and the well-being of all.
"We discussed how Tamil Puthandu showcases the wisdom of our ancestors and brings together tradition, family, spirituality, and a disciplined way of life," he posted on X.
Separately, Radhakrishnan greeted people on the occasion of Puthandu, Baisakhi, Rongali Bihu, Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, Poila Boishakh and Vishu.
"These vibrant festivals reflect the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of our nation," he said.
Radhakrishnan said the festivals mark new beginnings, the joy of harvest, and the enduring bond between people, nature, and tradition.
"May these occasions inspire harmony, prosperity and renewed hope in everyone's lives," he prayed