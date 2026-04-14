PM Modi greets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Tamil New Year

Modi reached the vice president's official residence here and offered prayers on the occasion of Puthandu.

"Called on Vice President Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji and conveyed greetings on the special occasion of Puthandu. Praying for a wonderful year ahead, filled with good health and happiness," Modi posted on X.

The vice president said he was happy to meet Modi at Uprashtrapati Bhawan and exchange greetings on Tamil Puthandu and Baisakhi.