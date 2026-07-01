PM Modi greets medics, CAs on Doctors' Day, Chartered Accountants' Day

“On Doctors' Day, greetings to our dedicated doctors, whose hard work, compassion and commitment form the backbone of India's healthcare system. Their tireless efforts, often in the most challenging circumstances, have earned the trust and gratitude of countless people," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said that over the last decade, India has made significant strides in strengthening the healthcare ecosystem.

The number of medical colleges has more than doubled, while undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats have expanded substantially, he said.