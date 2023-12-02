PM Modi greets BJP chief Nadda on birthday, praises his organisational skills

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted BJP chief JP Nadda on his 63rd birthday, lauding his organisational skills and work in different capacities during his career, including as a lawmaker and a minister.

Modi said in a post on X, “He (Nadda) has made a mark for his organisational skills. His simple and warmhearted nature has endeared him to several people. I have seen him work hard for the party over the last several decades.”

The prime minister added, “He has also distinguished himself as a very good MLA, MP and minister. I pray for his long and healthy life in service of the people.”

A low-key leader, Nadda rose through the ranks since his days as a student leader in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and then the youth wing of the BJP, demonstrating a preference for avoiding groupism and sticking to the agenda of organisational discipline and efficiency as his responsibilities grew.



He was an MLA and a minister in Himachal Pradesh before being brought into the BJP’s national politics.

Nadda was a Cabinet minister in the first Modi government before taking over as the BJP’s national president in 2020 from Amit Shah who, in turn, had joined the central government as home minister.

Shah, in his post, said Nadda is playing an important role in expanding the BJP and further strengthening it with his organisational skills and hard work.

The BJP is set to contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 with Nadda as its president.