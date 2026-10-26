PM Modi govt using every possible trick to protect Gyanesh Kumar: Kharge

"When information about the software used in SIR was sought through RTI, the Election Commission refused to respond, citing 'Trade Secrets'," Kharge said in a post on X, reiterating the demand for Kumar's resignation.

Kharge also urged people to join the Dilli Chalo march on November 1 to join the public rally against "vote chori" at Ramlila Maidan, saying it is a struggle to save democracy and not just votes.

In Uttar Pradesh, he claimed, details of 16.18 lakh Form-6 applications have not been made public. In Pilibhit in the state, irregularities were detected in the records of 10,470 voters. And now they have been forced to order an investigation of Forms 6, 7, and 8 across the entire state, Kharge said.