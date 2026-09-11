PM Modi gives Russian translation of Thiruvalluvar's classical Tamil poem collection to Putin

Thirukkural, a seminal work by much-revered Thiruvalluvar, contains words of wisdom on multiple subjects.

"Presented President Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, which carries the eternal wisdom of the great Thiruvalluvar across languages and borders," Modi posted on X.

He also shared a small video clip of his meeting with Putin, as the two leaders cordially shook hands after the prime minister presented him with the book.

The Modi-Putin talks at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi came a day ahead of the BRICS Summit, which is being hosted by India on September 12 and 13.