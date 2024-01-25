PM Modi, French President Macron hold roadshow in Rajasthan's Jaipur

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a mega roadshow in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday. The French leader is in India on a two-day state visit at the invitation of PM Modi.

People in large numbers welcomed PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan.





Macron waved at the people who gathered there, acknowledging the warm welcome. As PM Modi and French President Macron held the mega road show, a floral shower for the leaders also took place.





Following the roadshow, PM Modi and French President visited Hawa Mahal. Hawa Mahal, also known as "Palace of Breeze", was built in 1799 as an extension to the Royal City Palace of Jaipur.





Prior to the road show, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at Jantar Mantar in Pink City, Jaipur.





Prime Minister Modi was pictured extending him a warm welcome at Jantar Mantar. The two leaders warmly greeted each other and posed for the cameras. They then headed to see Jantar Mantar. Jantar Mantar is a famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh. It has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in July 2010.

Earlier, Macron arrived at Amber Fort in Rajasthan's Jaipur. He also met school students who gathered there to welcome him. On his visit to the fort, the French President was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

At the fort, Macron also posed for a picture with Jaishankar and Diya Kumari. As the French President walked around the Royal fort and took in the unique architecture, he was also given an overview of the history the fort carries. Macron appreciated Rajasthani painting and art and also interacted with artists at Amber Fort.

The French President will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi tomorrow. Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day.

Furthermore, it comes months after PM Modi's Paris trip on France's Bastille Day on July 14, last year. The French President arrived in Jaipur earlier today as part of his two-day state visit to India.

His visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership.















