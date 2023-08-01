PM Modi flags off metro trains, inaugurates various projects in Pune

PUNE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of his day-long visit to Maharashtra's Pune, on Tuesday flagged off metro trains marking the inauguration of services on completed sections of two corridors of Pune Metro Phase-I. These sections are from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station.

The Foundation Stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2016. The new sections will connect important places of Pune city like Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station.

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects at Shivaji Nagar Police headquarters in Pune. He laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 15,000 crores after receiving Lokmanya Tilak National Award at an event in Maharashtra's Pune. Addressing a gathering at Shivaji Nagar Police headquarters here in Pune after the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi said that his government is working towards improving the quality of life of the people.

"Foundation stone has been laid for around Rs 15000 crore projects here, thousands of families received proper house...Our govt is very serious about the quality of life of the middle class and professionals in the city...when the quality of life of the people improves, the development of the city also happens fast..." he said.

"Our government is working towards improving the quality of life of the people," Modi added. PM Modi on Tuesday said it was a memorable moment for him to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award. He was addressing an event in Pune where he shared the stage with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stalwart Sharad Pawar.

"This is a memorable moment for me," he said, adding, "While I am very happy to be here, I am also feeling emotional. Lokmanya Tilak is the tilak of our freedom struggle."

"The role of Lokmanya Tilak in India's independence, his contribution cannot be summed up in a few words or by illustrating a few incidents," PM Modi said, invoking the freedom fighter, adding, "I pay homage to him and all our freedom fighters. I am honoured to be on Maharashtra soil. This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Jyotirba Phule."

Prime Minister Modi added that he has decided to donate the prize money from the award to the Namami Gange project. "I have decided to donate the prize money to the Namami Gange project. I want to dedicate this award to 140 crore people of the country," he said. The Award was constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak.

With this award, PM Modi became the 41st recipient of the award. The former recipients include luminaries such as Shankar Dayal Sharma, Pranab Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, NR Narayana Murthy, and E Sreedharan, among others. Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi reached Pune as part of a day-long visit.

PM Modi was received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. PM Modi also offered prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir.