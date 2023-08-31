PM Modi extends greetings on World Sanskrit Day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings on World Sanskrit Day and urged everyone to share one sentence in Sanskrit to celebrate this "great" language.

PM Modi posted on X, previously known as Twitter: "Greetings on World Sanskrit Day. I laud all those who are passionate about it. India has a very special relation with Sanskrit. To celebrate this great language, I urge you all to share one sentence in Sanskrit. In the post below, I will also share a sentence. Don’t forget to use #CelebratingSanskrit".

World Sanskrit Day is observed on Shravana Poornima according to the Hindu calendar. This year it falls on on August 31.