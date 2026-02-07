PM Modi embarks on 2-day visit to Malaysia to scale up strategic ties

In the delegation-level talks, New Delhi is set to once again press Kuala Lumpur to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Modi's visit features a “rich agenda and will give a major boost to the special partnership between India and Malaysia”.

The prime minister will address the Indian community at an event in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday afternoon.

“I am also eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia. Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world,” Modi said.

“Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provide a strong foundation to our historic friendship,” he added.