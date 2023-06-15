Begin typing your search...

PM Modi created world-class infrastructure in 9 years: Amit Shah

In nine years, Prime Minister Modi filled India's sails with the power of an infrastructure boom to pace up growth.

15 Jun 2023
PM Modi created world-class infrastructure in 9 years: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation of a developed India by creating world-class infrastructure in nine years of his government.

Shah also said that from completing languishing projects to implementing new ones with unprecedented speed, India emerged as the global supply chain leader in nine years of 'Gati and Pragati'.

"With giant strides in ensuring seamless connectivity PM @narendramodi Ji laid the foundation of a developed India," he tweeted.

In nine years, Prime Minister Modi filled India's sails with the power of an infrastructure boom to pace up growth.

"Whether it is creating I-Ways, highways, airports, or taking railways to remote corners, world-class infrastructure is the core of the Indian story," he said.

PTI

