PM Modi congratulates BJP's newly-appointed national office bearers

The BJP has announced its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, appointing 13 vice presidents, including Ram Madhav, Lok Sabha MP D Purandeshwari and former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

"Congratulations to the newly appointed national office bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the party. This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect," Modi said on X.

The prime minister said he was confident the new team will give their best in strengthening the BJP and focusing on public service. "My best wishes to them," he said.

The party has retained BL Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation) and brought in former Union minister Smriti Irani and ex-Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb in its team of eight national general secretaries, according to the list released by the party.