PM Modi congratulates BJP candidates for Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the BJP leaders named in the party's first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, expressing confidence that people will elect the saffron outfit to power again.

"We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and ensuring the fruits of progress reach the poorest of the poor," Modi said in a post on X.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared candidates for some of the seats on Saturday and will be announcing the remaining names in the coming days, he noted.

"I congratulate all those who have been nominated as our party's candidates and wish them the very best," the prime minister said on the microblogging platform, adding, "I am sure that the 140 crore people of India will bless us yet again and give us even more strength in fulfilling their aspirations and creating a Viksit Bharat." With Modi contesting the polls from Varanasi for a third consecutive time, he thanked the BJP leadership and the party's members for their constant faith in him.

"I look forward to serving my sisters and brothers of Kashi for the third time," he said.

Modi said he contested the general election from Varanasi in 2014 with a commitment to fulfil people's dreams and empower the poorest of the poor.

"Over the last ten years, we have made significant progress across various sectors and worked towards a better Kashi. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour. I would also like to convey a special gratitude to the people of Kashi for their blessings, which I cherish greatly," he added.