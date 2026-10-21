PM Modi condoles death of Vummidi Ethiraj, jeweller instrumental in crafting 'Sengol'

Ethiraj was involved in the creation of the 'Sengol' or gold-plated silver sceptre, which symbolised the transfer of power from British rule to Independent India in 1947. On the night of August 14, 1947, Nehru received the 'Sengol', a symbol of power, from the Adheenams (priests) of the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who had specially arrived for the occasion.