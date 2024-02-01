PM Modi calls Interim Budget 2024 "inclusive, innovative"

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Thursday, "inclusive and innovative".

PM Modi, in his first post-budget remarks, said that the Interim Budget empowers the four pillars of Viksit Bharat.

"This interim budget is inclusive and innovative. It has confidence in continuity. It will empower all four pillars of Viksit Bharat: Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047," PM Modi said.

He further said that this budget is a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India.

"This budget is a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. Two important decisions were made within the Budget. For research and innovation, a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has been announced," he added.

He further noted that the Budget stresses the empowerment of the poor and middle class as well as creating new employment opportunities for them.

"It has been announced to construct 2 crore more houses for the poor. We aim to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' now. ASHA and Anganwadi workers will also get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that in the budget, keeping fiscal deficit under control, capital expenditure has been given a historic high of Rs 11,11,111 crore.

"If we speak the languages of the economists, in a manner this is 'sweet spot'. With this, besides building India's modern infrastructure of the 21st century, innumerable new job opportunities for the youth will be prepared," he added.

He further noted that the income-tax remission scheme will provide relief to 1 crore people from the middle class.

'In this budget, important decisions have been taken for the farmers," he added.

In a landmark announcement during the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024-25, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed the government's ambitious plan to create a corpus of Rupees One Lakh Crore to propel private investment in sunrise technologies.

This corpus will herald what the Finance Minister described as a "golden era for our tech-savvy youth."