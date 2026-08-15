PM Modi bets on energy security, chips and tech to power India's 2047 ambition

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, Modi said India's growing ambitions could not be met without securing the energy, technology and critical minerals needed to power a rapidly expanding economy.

"Energy security is the need of our times," he said, linking rising electricity demand to chips, artificial intelligence and data centres.

Weeks after the West Asia crisis gave the world an energy supply shock, the prime minister pitched for self-reliance, setting a target of 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047 as well as accelerating offshore exploration to find oil and gas that could replace imported molecules that are making the economy vulnerable to external shocks.

He also warned that the weaponisation of resources and strategic sea routes by some countries posed risks to India's economic security, and called for greater self-reliance in energy to reduce the country's vulnerability to overseas supplies.

Modi said India was also accelerating offshore oil and gas exploration, after opening up 99 per cent of its coastline that had previously been designated as "no-go" areas.

"We have opened up that 99 per cent, which used to be no-go areas, as go-ahead areas, and now we are engaged in exploration within the sea and in the effort to discover new reserves," he said, adding that the government has allocated Rs 85,000 crore to accelerate the Samudra Manthan programme.

Equally, semiconductors are key to the vision of a more self-reliant India, with the prime minister saying the country could no longer afford to depend on overseas supplies for technologies critical to its economy.

"Whether it is any electronic goods, our medical equipment, or our modes of transport, a chip is essential in everything, and a situation has arisen where the world would come to a standstill without this chip," Modi said.

Three semiconductor plants have already started production, he said, adding that another five to eight plants would start in the next seven to eight years.

He said that India has transformed from 'Fragile Five' to the world's fastest-growing major economy in the last 12 years.