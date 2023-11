PM Modi arrives in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Sunday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor S Abdul Nazeer welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival at the Renigunta airport.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Tirupati. He was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries," the Prime Minister Office (PMO) posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

PM Modi will halt for the night at Tirumala and on Monday he will offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the world-renowned Tirumala temple.