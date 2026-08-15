PM Modi appeals to oppn to help implement women quota, warns against 'dimagi Naxals'

In his 13th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation, the prime minister also hailed the elimination of Naxalism from the country but cautioned against lowering the guard, saying "armed Naxals may have gone, but dimagi (intellectual) Naxals are lurking around".

In his 75-minute speech on the country's 80th Independence Day, Modi listed seven streams (saptadharas) -- manufacturing, power, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, gatishakti, defence power, green economy and blue economy, and soft power -- to drive India forward and take the nation to greater heights.

The prime minister called for developing a vibrant and strong civil defence infrastructure and pitched for making India a global hub for defence manufacturing, placing special emphasis on self-reliance in advanced capabilities such as hypersonic technology and drone systems.

He also promised to provide free online coaching for various exams, as he rued coaching classes becoming a burden for the poor and the middle class.

"Keeping the concerns of poor and middle-class families in mind, we want to help save them the thousands of crores of rupees they spend on coaching. Our young people should be able to stay close to their families, receive their care, and avoid placing an additional financial burden on them," he said.

Modi said India is a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics. To ensure that the country has a strong presence in the mega event, a nationwide talent hunt would be launched to identify prospects in the age group of 5 to 15. He called for expanding into sports disciplines where the country has not been qualifying so far.

Highlighting the strides the country made during his tenure, he said India has transformed from 'Fragile Five' to the world's fastest-growing major economy in the last 12 years.

Modi also warned that the weaponisation of resources and strategic sea routes by some countries posed risks to India's economic security, calling for greater self-reliance in energy to reduce the country's vulnerability to overseas supplies.

He said India needed to strengthen domestic capacity in critical areas, including energy and minerals, as geopolitical tensions increasingly exposed the risks of dependence on external sources.

Modi also said India has taken a step towards becoming self-reliant in the nuclear power sector, with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, attaining criticality this year.

"Energy security is today's need, and that's why we have already taken steps in this direction. We have passed the SHANTI Act in Parliament and set a target of achieving 100 GW nuclear power by 2047," he said. India has also set a target of setting up five new nuclear reactors.