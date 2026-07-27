PM Modi announces Nandan Nilekani-led task force on exam reforms

The government will implement the suggestions of the task force, which will ensure the examination system is trustworthy and will bring transparency through maximum use of technology, he said in a video message posted on his Instagram handle.

The prime minister's announcement comes a day after the 36-day agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister.

A multidisciplinary group of domain experts will be part of the task force on reforms to be carried out for the examinations conducted by the NTA.