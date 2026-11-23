"As a dependable and trusted neighbour, India consistently stood as the first responder in times of natural disasters and difficult times in Nepal," he said, adding that mutual respect, steadfast trust and unbroken goodwill are the bedrock of the relations.

In his remarks, Modi also highlighted the strength of India-Nepal ties and how New Delhi is committed to extend all possible support for development and prosperity of the neighbouring nation.

"The relationship between India and Nepal is not merely that of neighbours, but it is about kinship and unbreakable trust. We share our joys and challenges," he said. "We are partners in each other's progress and a source of support for one another in difficult times," he said.

The prime minister expressed India's deep condolences over the loss of lives caused by the devastating floods in Nepal in August.

"And today, to give renewed strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announced a development cooperation package of 24,000 crore Nepalese rupees," he said.

PM Modi also made a mention of India's assistance to Nepal in the energy sector. "India has been a reliable supplier of petroleum products and other essential goods to Nepal for many years. In keeping with the spirit of our Neighbourhood First policy, despite serious challenges related to oil supply this year, we have maintained the supply of fuel, fertilisers and other essential goods to Nepal," he said.