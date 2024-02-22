PM MITRA Park to boost textile sector, generate employment: PM Modi

NAVSARI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke about the country's first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (MITRA) Park situated at Vansi Borsi village in Gujarat's Navsari and said that PM MITRA park will give a boost to the textile sector and also generate employment to thousands of people.

While addressing the gathering after a mega road show in Navsari district, PM Modi said, "The PM MITRA Park is the first such park in the country for the textile sector which will boost the textile industry and will contribute to increasing India's share in textile exports."

Adding further the Prime Minister asked the gathering, "Can you imagine the diamond of Surat and Navsari's garments, how big will Gujarat be in the world's fashion market, will Gujarat be hailed everywhere or not."

Reacting to the chants of Prime Minister Modi, the Prime Minister said, "Will the echo of Gujarat be heard or not? Today India has started competing with the world's largest producers and exporters in this sector and Gujarat's textile industry has a huge contribution to this."

Before addressing the people of Navsari at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted everyone with the classic phrase of 'Kem Cho' which translates to "How are you."

After having greeted the gathering, the Prime Minister said, "This is my third event in Gujarat. This morning I met in Ahmedabad, I met with people associated with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. I got the chance to see them and talk to them." "After that, I had the good fortune of attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Valinath Mandir in Mehsana and now here in Navsari, I am participating in this celebration of development among all of you," said the PM.

A while ago, Vadodara, Navsari, Bharuch, Surat, and other districts received new projects worth thousands of crores of rupees.

The projects worth more than Rs 40,000 crore were related to textile, electricity, and urban development, added PM Modi.

"The construction work of the PM MITRA Park, which began in Navsari today, is the first park in the country for the textile sector. In recent years, the clothes of Surat have made a good identity. The picture of this whole area will change after the construction of the PM MITRA park," said the Prime Minister.

"A value chain of an ecosystem will be created at the PM MITRA Park which means that thousands of artisans and labourers will receive employment here. These artisans and laborers will receive homes, logistics parks, warehousing, health facilities, training, and skill development. This means that the villages around the park will bring lots of opportunities," said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the country's first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (MITRA) Park at Vansi Borsi village in Gujarat's Navsari on February 22.

The establishment of the 'PM MITRA Park aims to bolster the textiles sector.

The central government, earlier last year, announced the sites for setting up seven 'PM MITRA Parks for the textile industry.

The parks will come up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The PM MITRA Parks is a major step forward in realizing the Government's vision of making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports.

It is expected that these parks will enhance the competitiveness of the textiles industry by helping it achieve economies of scale as well as attract global players to manufacture in India.

'PM MITRA' Parks will help in creating world-class industrial infrastructure that will attract large-scale investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI), and encourage innovation and job creation within the sector.

The Ministry of Textiles will oversee the execution of these projects.