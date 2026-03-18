PM hails cabinet's decisions, says these will accelerate industrial growth, attract investments

Modi also said the NDA government is leaving no stone unturned to make the lives of farmers as easy as possible and in this direction, MSP funding for the 2023-24 cotton season was approved on Wednesday.

"A landmark step towards accelerating India's industrial growth! The Union Cabinet has approved Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA). This will enable the development of 100 plug-and-play industrial parks, boosting manufacturing, investment and jobs across the nation," he said in a post on X.