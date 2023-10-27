"PM gave solution to apprehensions, aspirations of people over Ramjanmabhoomi": CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "architect of new India", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that it was the PM's determination that paved the way for Ram Temple in Ayodhya district of the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister who was speaking at a book launch event in Lucknow.

UP CM said that the apprehensions and aspirations of the people regarding Ramjanmabhoomi have been completely solved by the PM. "... Today, no one can raise a question over the issue of Ramjanmabhoomi. Today, the problem of Ram Janmabhoomi has not only been completely resolved the issue but the Prime Minister has come and given a solution to the apprehensions and aspirations of the people. PM Modi did not make the issue of Ramjanmabhoomi his agenda for elections. In 2019 too, he just said that 'we will work to resolve the issue as per the Constitution'... PM Modi is the architect of the new India." CM Yogi said.

He further said that his party- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does whatever it says. "We promised for the temple and built it," he added.



Uttar Pradesh CM also spoke about a number of issues. Citing a quotation by former President of America, Abraham Lincon on democracy, Yogi added, "Even the biggest problem can be solved to initiate a conversation with harmony and it is the biggest strength of a democracy."

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple. Following the apex court verdict, the centre set up the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020. Recently, on the occasion of Dussehra, while addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Lord Rama's arrival is imminent, with only a few months left before he takes his place in the temple.

"We are fortunate enough to witness the construction of Ram Temple, and on the next Ramnavami in Ayodhya, every note echoing in Ramlala's temple will bring joy to the world. There are only a few months left for Lord Ram to reside in the Ram Temple. Lord Ram is just about to arrive..." the PM said.