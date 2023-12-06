PM expresses grief over loss of live due to Cyclone Michaung

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to Cyclone Michaung, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.



Modi also prayed for those injured or affected in this cyclone and said that authorities are working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone.

“Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises.”

Many people have died in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh due to the severe cyclonic storm Michaung, which has also led to inundation of arterial roads and subways in Chennai and other major cities of the state, authorities said on Tuesday.