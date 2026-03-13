PM doesn't want to antagonise US, Israeli 'friend': Cong slams 'silence' on Khamenei assassination

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said India has rightly condemned Iran's attacks on Gulf states but is completely quiet on the US-Israeli assault on Iran in the first place.

"Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the constitutional head of state in Iran, was assassinated on February 28 2026 by the US and Israel. The PM is silent. The EAM is silent. Parliament is yet to have an obituary reference," Ramesh said on X.