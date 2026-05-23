PM distributes 51,000 appointment letters at 'Rozgar Mela', says govt committed to empowering youths

Since the inception of 'Rozgar Mela', around 12 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through 18 such events held across the country.

Addressing the function, Modi said, "Today is a very important day for thousands of youths across the country. Today, more than 51,000 young people have received appointment letters for government jobs."

Today, all the recruited youths are becoming key partners in the country's journey of development. In railways, banking, defence, health, education and many other sectors, all the youths are about to take on new responsibilities, he said.