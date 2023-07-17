Begin typing your search...

PM: Chandrayaan to benefit entire humanity

PM Narendra Modi said, as he thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering for his wishes on the launch of ISRO’s ambitious third lunar mission.

17 July 2023
NEW DELHI: The success of Chandrayaan augurs well for the entire humanity, PM Narendra Modi said, as he thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering for his wishes on the launch of ISRO’s ambitious third lunar mission.

In a tweet, the Bhutanese PM said, “I rejoice with @ISRO and PM @narendramodi for successful launch of Chandrayaan-3… May India and humanity benefit immensely from this mission,” Tshering said.

Modi responded, “Indeed, success of Chandrayaan augurs well for the entire humanity.”

