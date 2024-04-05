PM asleep takingopium as Chinainfiltrates: Kharge

JAIPUR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a ‘Sardar of liars’ and accusing him of sleeping after taking opium while China entered Indian territory.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh, the Congress president said Modi does not think for the country but is busy only abusing the Gandhi family whose members sacrificed their lives for the nation.

“Modi says ‘I have a 56-inch chest, I will not be scared’. If you are not afraid then why have you left a large part of our land for China? They are coming inside and you are sleeping. Have you taken sleeping pills? Have they taken opium from the fields of Rajasthan... and fed you?” he said in Hindi.

Kharge alleged the prime minister is not concerned about the country but he is busy abusing the Gandhi family. “He wants to take the people of the country with him by torturing them. He always keeps lying,” Kharge said. “Modi is Sardar of liars.”

Nobody from the Gandhi family became PM or minister since 1989, yet Modi talks about dynastic politics. “The members of the Gandhi family had only sacrificed their lives for the country,” Kharge said.