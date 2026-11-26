Sources aware of the matter said the issue of the next Parliament session figured at Wednesday's Cabinet meeting chaired by Modi.

The prime minister suggested that the session be convened before December 15, the sources said, adding that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs will finalise when it will commence and its duration.

Modi stressed the need for preparations, asking the ministers to ensure that their respective ministries are ready for the upcoming session.

As of Wednesday night, the Monsoon session remains unprorogued even after 103 days since the two Houses were adjourned indefinitely on August 13.