PM arrives at Brigade Parade Grounds for swearing-in ceremony of BJP's first govt in Bengal

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Brigade Parade Grounds here on Saturday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP's first government in West Bengal.
Accompanied by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and CM-elect Suvendu Adhikari, Modi was accorded a rousing welcome.
Amid the 'Jay Shri Ram' slogan, Modi entered the venue on an open vehicle and was seen waving at the crowd.
The Prime Minister landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here a little before 10 am and took a helicopter to reach the Race Course ground before proceeding by road to the venue.
Thousands of BJP supporters gathered at the Brigade Parade Grounds since early morning to witness the oath-taking ceremony.
The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state.