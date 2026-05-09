PM arrives at Brigade Parade Grounds for swearing-in ceremony of BJP's first govt in Bengal

The Prime Minister landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here a little before 10 am and took a helicopter to reach the Race Course ground before proceeding by road to the venue.

Thousands of BJP supporters gathered at the Brigade Parade Grounds since early morning to witness the oath-taking ceremony.

The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state.