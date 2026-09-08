Plea to review duration of law courses: SC bats for expert body on legal education

"This is an era of expert bodies and there should be an expert body on legal education," a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said.

"This is an important issue and the Union of India has an important role in this. They should come out with something," the bench observed.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.