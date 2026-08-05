Plea on consumers 'right to know': SC grants six weeks to states, others to file responses

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a petition which said "right to know" was crucial for consumers to make informed choices and to protect themselves from unfair or restrictive trade practices and unscrupulous exploitation.

In July last year, the apex court had agreed to hear the plea and sought responses from the Centre, various states and UTs and others.

During the hearing on Wednesday, petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay told the bench that so far, he has received responses from only few states, including Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Assam and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"We grant six weeks time to the respondents who have not filed responses to file the same...," the bench said.