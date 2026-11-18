On October 29, the Election Commission had revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five states and Delhi following requests from the concerned chief electoral officers (CEOs).

In Delhi, claims and objections can now be filed until November 25, instead of October 30. Disposal of claims has been pushed from November 30 to December 15 and the final roll will be published on December 22.

The fresh application, which sought an extension of the existing timeline, was filed in the apex court in a pending petition by activist Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri.