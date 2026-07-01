Plea in SC refers to 'Rs 370 biryani' remark at standup comedy show, seeks regulatory framework

The plea filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari also mentioned some recent "false" information being spread online that several Indian judges and Union ministers participated in a badminton tournament in London earlier this month at taxpayers' money.

The petition said that misleading material attained extraordinary circulation within a short span of time and generated extensive public commentary, criticism and speculation concerning the functioning, independence and propriety of constitutional institutions, before any official clarification could effectively reach the public domain.

Tiwari in his PIL said that existing legal mechanisms are predominantly reactive and become operational only after false information has already achieved irreversible virality.