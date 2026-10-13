Plea in SC challenges restrictions on protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

The plea raised concerns over the availability and suitability of designated protest venues in the national capital.

It submitted that the top court had earlier recognised Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and rejected Ramlila Maidan as an unsuitable alternative.

The plea questioned the rationale behind the restrictions and the selection of other locations for demonstrations.

The petition has also raised concerns over the proposed alternative protest sites, alleging that some are situated near Delhi’s landfill areas and questioning their suitability for hosting public gatherings.

Former Delhi High Court judge Mukta Gupta is likely to lead the legal team for the petitioner.