Plaque temporary, says Visva Bharati after row

KOLKATA: After the plaque set up at several places in the sprawling campus of Visva Bharati University bearing the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ex-officio Chancellor, and V-C Bidyut Chakrabarty, but without any mention of Rabindranath Tagore who set up the institution, the central university on Wednesday said the plaque, which triggered a row to mark the UNESCO heritage status to Santiniketan, was just a temporary structure to demarcate the heritage site.