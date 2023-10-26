Begin typing your search...

Plaque temporary, says Visva Bharati after row

The central university on Wednesday said the plaque, which triggered a row to mark the UNESCO heritage status to Santiniketan, was just a temporary structure to demarcate the heritage site.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Oct 2023 12:59 AM GMT
Plaque temporary, says Visva Bharati after row
X

Visva Bharati University (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

KOLKATA: After the plaque set up at several places in the sprawling campus of Visva Bharati University bearing the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ex-officio Chancellor, and V-C Bidyut Chakrabarty, but without any mention of Rabindranath Tagore who set up the institution, the central university on Wednesday said the plaque, which triggered a row to mark the UNESCO heritage status to Santiniketan, was just a temporary structure to demarcate the heritage site.

NationVisva BharatiUNESCO heritage statusheritage siteVisva Bharati University
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X