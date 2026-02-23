Plane crash report to be out by February 28

PUNE: The preliminary report on the plane crash in which NCP leader Ajit Pawar was killed will be out on or before February 28, Union minister of state for civil aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol said on Sunday.
I had received a letter from NCP (BJP ally) seeking a CBI probe into crash and spoke with Amit Shah. Along with investigations by DGCA and state CID, there will be a probe by the CBI
– Devendra Fadnavis , Maharashtra CM
Mohol said, “The preliminary report will be out before one month (from the day of the incident) on or before February 28.”
The incident has been the subject of intense speculation with NCP (SP) MLA and Pawar’s nephew Rohit Pawar holding several press conferences to flag what he claimed were irregularities connected to the firm that owned the aircraft and other technical anomalies.
He has also raised doubts about foul play. On Saturday, the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that Civil Aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu be asked to resign from the Union government till the inquiry into the crash is completed.