Place where Karsevaks stayed in 1990 decorated with flowers ahead of Pran Pratishtha

AYODHYA: Karsewakpuram, an area in Ayodhya where 'Karsevaks' had come and stayed in 1990 has now been fully decorated with flowers of various hues ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple tomorrow.

In 1990, when the then Mulayam Singh government passed orders to open fire at the Karsevaks, they came and stayed at Karsewakpuram during their struggle for the Ram Temple. The place is around two kilometres from the Ram Janmabhoomi site.





There used to be a ground here in the past which was later gradually developed. The decoration at the same place today tells a lot about how times changed. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai's residence has also been decorated with twinkling lights.





Meanwhile, rituals with sugar and fruits, along with daily prayers and Havan were carried out on the fifth day of the Vedic rituals on Saturday ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. "Today, on January 20, 2024, daily prayers, havan, etc. were held. Rituals with sugar and fruits also took place. 81 Kalash were established and worshipped in the courtyard of the temple. Evening puja and aarti were also held," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth posted on X.

Meanwhile, posters depicting the child-version of Lord Ram adorned the entry gate to the grand Ayodhya temple on Saturday, two days ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar on Saturday issued directions on security ahead of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'.

DGP Vijay Kumar said, "A large number of devotees are already present in Ayodhya, who are staying in religious places, Dharamshalas, and Ashrams. The managers of those ashrams should be urged that all the devotees should not go for darshan together. After January 22, arrangements for darshan should be made in order."

He issued a directive for an intensive checking campaign at all check posts.







