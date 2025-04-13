Begin typing your search...

    Pinarayi Vijayan''s constituency becomes first to be declared extreme poverty-free

    AuthorPTIPTI|13 April 2025 5:23 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-13 12:03:30  )
    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan 

    KANNUR: Dharmadam, the Assembly constituency represented by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has become the first in the state to be declared free of extreme poverty.

    "Dharmadam becomes the first Assembly Constituency in Kerala to be declared extreme poverty-free!" he posted.

    He added, "With less than 1% of our population in extreme poverty, we are now working towards declaring the entire state extreme poverty-free on November 1 — a milestone in our journey of inclusive development. #KeralaModel."

    Vijayan had earlier stated that Kerala already has the lowest poverty rate in India, and the government was now working to eradicate extreme poverty completely.

    The state aims to achieve this goal by November 1, 2025, as part of the fourth-year celebrations of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi VijayanPoverty ratePinarayi Vijayan government
    PTI

