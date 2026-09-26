Pinarayi Vijayan says CMRL probe aimed at targeting LDF, BJP behind move

Vijayan, while inaugurating an expanded CPI(M) district committee meeting in Alappuzha, said the Congress had joined hands with the BJP in targeting the party and the Left Front through him.

The Congress-led UDF government in Keralam recently ordered a police inquiry based on the ED's letter to the State Police Chief seeking a probe against the former CM, his daughter Veena T and her husband, P A Mohamed Riyas MLA, in the alleged CMRL bribery case.

The ED has sought registration of a case based on "evidence" gathered during its probe and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The agency has alleged that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited made fraudulent payments of Rs 2.78 crore to Veena's now-defunct company Exalogic Solutions under the guise of "IT consultancy services".

Addressing the gathering, Vijayan said there was a contract between Exalogic and CMRL and that the services were provided in accordance with the law.

"The service is provided by one entity to another entity as per the law, and the remuneration is received as per the law for that service. All of this is on record, and all the necessary taxes for it have been paid," he said.

"What is the crime in that?" Vijayan asked.