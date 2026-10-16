Pinarayi Vijayan moves SC against HC order to lodge FIR in CMRL bribery case

Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Vijayan, mentioned the plea for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, saying an FIR has been registered in the case.

Luthra also urged the bench to grant Vijayan protection from coercive action.

The CJI said the matter would be heard when the apex court re-opens on October 26 after the Dussehra break.

The CJI also said he may constitute a bench during the holidays next week, subject to the availability of judges.

In a setback to Vijayan and his kin, the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed their pleas to file appeals against a single-judge direction to lodge an FIR against them in the alleged CMRL bribery case.