Pinarayi Vijayan lying on Karuvannur Coop Bank scam, says PM Modi

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a blistering attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying that the latter has told lies for the past three years in the Rs 300 crore Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam, in which several CPI(M) leaders were involved.

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in Kerala's Trissur where the BJP has been raising the bank scam issue.

“Kerala CM has been lying about this scam for the past three years and has done nothing. Instead, it was, we, the Centre which acted and the Enforcement Directorate has now attached Rs 90 crore. Modi guarantees that all the people who have deposited the money will get it back. The Government of India in the past has returned Rs 17,000 crore to people who were cheated,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister then pointed out that the Left and the Congress governments in the state have taken the state backwards.

“All of you should beware of both these parties as they are the same and are engaged in corruption only. We know of a Congress leader who has left his family seat in Uttar Pradesh and has come here. Has he ever spoken one word about the Cooperative bank scam, he will only ask for your votes, but won’t do anything else,” said PM Modi.

“The INDIA Block was formed for just one reason as they know Modi will finish them off. They are fighting here, while in Delhi they are one. This time all of you should ensure that there are BJP Lok Sabha members from Kerala and I assure you every vote that you give us will be used to protect your hard-earned money,” said the PM.

Earlier, on his arrival in the district, PM Modi was given a rousing welcome. Dressed in typical Kerala attire, PM Modi’s visit to the district this year is his third, as he came twice in January.

Incidentally, the Trissur Lok Sabha seat has a triangular fight. Film actor Suresh Gopi is the BJP candidate pitted against Congress MP K. Muraleedharan (son of Congress veteran Late K. Karunakaran).

Muraleedharan is the sitting MP from Badagara, but this time he is fighting from Trissur. Popular CPI leader and former State Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar is the third prominent candidate for this seat.

PM Modi reached Kochi, late on Sunday and Monday morning he flew on a helicopter to Sree Krishna College Guruvayoor. From there he took the road to the meeting venue at the Cheruvathoor ground which falls in the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency.

From Guruvayoor to Cheruvathoor, around a 2 km stretch, people lined up on either side of the road. PM Modi with the lotus symbol in hand waved back at the excited crowd.

The NDA candidates from five constituencies -- Trissur, Alathur, Ponnani, Malappuram and Chalakudy -- shared the dais with the Prime Minister. The daughter of Karunakaran, Padmaja Venugopal, who recently joined the BJP, was also on the stage along with popular film actor Devan. The actor joined the BJP last year after quitting the Congress party.

Around 2,000 police officials were deployed in the security net for the PM.