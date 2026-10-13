Pinarayi Vijayan accuses UDF govt of using police to suppress democratic protests in Keralam

In a Facebook post, Vijayan referred to the alleged police brutality against protesting Students Federation of India (SFI) activists in Palakkad recently and the lathi charge against members of the CPI(M)'s student wing at a Kerala University hostel last month. He alleged that "police atrocities are rising day by day".

The Marxist veteran claimed the incidents showed the Home Department had failed in its duties.

He warned that if the government did not immediately rein in the police and ensure that the force acted in accordance with the law, the state would witness strong public protests.

The former CM claimed that SFI activists, including female students, were brutally assaulted in Palakkad recently by a police officer who was allegedly drunk.

Vijayan said the students were protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged that the state government had sought to suppress their protest by adopting the Sangh Parivar's alleged tactics of using "lathis and drugs".